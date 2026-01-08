The Trump Store, the Bucks County, PA., retail shop specializing in all things Trump, has announced it will be closing at the end of January.

Don't worry, though, Trump lovers, the online store will remain open.

I think there was once a Trump Store in Cape May Court House, but I can't find any listing for it now.

The Trump Store, which is in a strip mall on Street Road in Bensalem, announced its closing in a Facebook post on Monday.

"After 6 wonderful years at our Bensalem location, we have made the difficult decision to close The Trump Store," the shop's Facebook post said. "

A big thank you to all of our loyal customers and the life-long friends that we’ve made since our grand opening in February of 2020."

All the Trump merchandise has been marked down, with Trump t-shirts now selling for $3.

Don't Confuse The Trump Store With THE Trump Store

The Trump Store is a privately owned business and shouldn't be confused with the actual Trump Store, owned by the President's family, that has its flagship location in Trump Tower in NYC.

Both stores sell Trump memorabilia, but the Trump "Make America Great Again" baseball cap at the NYC Trump Store will run you $55.

The Trump Store version in Bensalem is on sale for $5.

In the days before the 2024 election, the Bensalem store was spotlighted by USA Today for its shrine-like collection of apparel, including a Trump troll doll keychain and a yard sign that said, "This home is voting for Felon 2024."

Other items at the store include Trump-inspired beef jerky, a $179 watch, and a shirt with the president's face swapped on the body of a Philadelphia Eagles player wearing a #47 jersey.

"I'm Just Here For the Comments"

The Trump Store's going out of business Facebook post has a wide variety of love or hate 'em comments that you are likely to love or hate, depending on your perspective.

You can read them for yourself, if you want--- well over 1,000 of them -- in this post.

