We're getting a virtual look at Trout National - The Reserve this week, the championship-style golf course that is a collaborative project between Millville native and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, golfing legend Tiger Woods, and local developer John Ruga.

Since membership in this palatial "world-class destination club" is by invitation only, and the private course is surrounded by a 4.5-mile concrete wall 14 feet tall, this might be the best chance you have to see the property that's now under development at exit 26 of Route 55.

The estimated grand opening is April 2026.

What's Planned for Trout National

The Trout National - The Reserve website gives an overview of what the resort will include.

Accompanying the 18-hole championship golf course, the golf offerings at Trout National – The Reserve will also include a flexible short course and expansive putting course along with world-class practice facilities and performance center. Other club highlights include a modern state-of-the-art clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a chapel and more.

The AI Video

Being honest, I'm not a golfer, so I have a very unqualified opinion of golf courses, but Mike and Tiger's golf course looks pretty nice to me, what little we see of it.

The video spends more time showing us the country club buildings than the actual golf course, but they are beautiful.

Trout National looks like a great place for an expensive wedding reception.

If you are a golfer, I would like to know your thoughts on the attached video. Add it in the comments.

I have heard from Vineland locals passing the Trout National daily, and it seems like all anyone can focus on is the miles of walls around the property.

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis