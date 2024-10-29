I am a traditionist by nature.

Some people say that change is inevitable, but sometimes it isn't.

Sometimes, if something works, there's no need for change. Let it be.

I used to feel this way about Halloween and trick-or-treating.

So many of us have participated in the ritual of dressing in costume and going door to door looking for candy.

It was fun.

We'd gather a bunch of friends, and we'd head off with pillowcases, looking to make a haul.

My favorite treat?

That would be a toss-up between Three Musketeers and the little box of Milk Duds.

My least favorite treats were easily the apples or the pennies. I kid you not. Pennies.

As an adult, my view of the holiday changed.

I would get annoyed when a bunch of teenagers would be at the door, and half of them weren't even in costume.

Then there are the dogs. My dogs.

Every time there was a knock on the door they'd go nuts.

Not to mention the battle I had with them when I tried to open the door wide enough so my arm could extend with treats for the kids.

After what I saw this past weekend in Galloway, I am suggesting that traditional trick-or-treating should be a thing of the past.

I attended my first Trunk-or-treat, and I'm sold.

It was an awesome event.

Members of the community lined up vehicles in a giant circle and decorated the back end of their cars.

Then kids/families formed a line and went from vehicle to vehicle to collect their treats.

I still can't believe how many people came out. Easily more than 2,000.

It was a long line, and the event lasted more than 3 hours.

Everyone was in a great mood, the costumes were well done, and the kids and their parents were polite.

Much credit for this goes to Mackenzie Quick, who is the Senior and Social Service Director for Galloway.

This wasn't an easy event to pull off, but she and her crew did an outstanding job.

The Galloway Police played a big role as well. The coordination required to keep things fun and safe is immense and they pulled it off.

While this goes against my traditional beliefs, I can't argue. This was better.

It's safer for all involved.

The vendors who gave away the treats are well-known community businesses.

The kids get to dress up and have fun in a safe environment.

I can't wait until next year!

