A motor vehicle stop on Sweetbriar Road last week resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Wildwood Crest man.

Wildwood Crest K-9 officer Tyler Lavendar was conducting a routine traffic stop when he became suspicious of the occupants.

That suspicion led the officer to deploy K-9 Quest to do an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

Police K-9 Alerts to Drugs

The K-9 gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs in the car and resulted in a search of the vehicle's interior.

A quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine was discovered in a backpack that belonged to 30-year-old Alexander Hudson.

Police also discovered a .43 caliber CO2-powered BB gun, a metallic expandable baton, a face mask, gloves, and a lock pick set.

Mr. Hudson admitted to police that he was the owner of the items.

Wildwood Crest Police Announce Charges

Wildwood Crest Police announced,

Mr. Hudson was charged with being a Certain Person Not to Possess Weapons (2nd degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Handgun – 2nd degree, Baton – 3rd degree), Possession of CDS (Methamphetamine, 3rd degree), and Possession of Burglars Tools (DP offense).

Mr. Hudson was confined to the Cape May Correctional Facility in Cape May Courthouse.

All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

