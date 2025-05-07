Tina LoBiondo, Wife of Former Congressman Frank LoBiondo Dies

Tina LoBiondo of Ventnor and Del Ray Beach, Florida, the wife of former U.S. Congressman Frank LoBiondo, died at her Florida home on Saturday, April 26.

She had turned 60 on March 11, according to her obituary. No cause of death was given.

Tina LoBiondo Passes

Tina LoBiondo was born in Chicago and moved with her family to Las Vegas at seven. She held two degrees and a Master's from UNLV.

After working as an agent for the IRS, she became an internal auditor for the Golden Nugget, Las Vegas.

Her obituary says she became part of the opening management team for the Mirage and was charged by Steve Wynn with studying the wedding chapel business in Las Vegas.

She later opened and ran the first wedding chapel in Las Vegas, The Wedding Chapels at Treasure Island, which became the model for the business still used by Las Vegas casinos, according to her obituary.

Tina LoBiondo Was on the Borgata Development Team

In 1999, LoBiondo began working for Boyd Gaming and was part of the development team for the project that became Borgata Casino, Resort, and Spa Atlantic City.

Tina was actively involved in the spa and retail component of Borgata and helped in the current design of the Water Club and Spa Tocarre at Borgata.

In 2009, LoBiondo became a New Jersey realtor and joined Farley and Ferry Real Estate, where she was a Circle of Excellence recipient. In 2015, she obtained her real estate license in Florida and continued to serve customers in both locations.

Tina and Frank LoBiondo

Tina met Frank LoBiondo in 2002, and they married in 2004. As her obituary states, the two were inseparable.

Tina supported Congressman LoBiondo's political and charitable life and enjoyed her time traveling with her husband to Washington, D.C., and helping to give congressional tours.

Tina was involved in several Ventnor community projects, including the St. Leonard's Tract Association and the Ventnor Fountain Foundation, where she was currently the organization's vice president.

She also served as a mentor for the Atlantic City Boys and Girls Clubs.

Tina LoBiondo Loved Her Dogs

My most striking memory of Tina LoBiondo is that she was a great dog lover.

Her obituary recalls that after her Weimaraner, Lola, had a cancer diagnosis, Lola became a service dog that Tina took to the pediatric ward at Shore Medical Center and to visit with adults at Gilda's Club South Jersey.

I remember what fun she and her husband had one summer day when we shared a dragon boat on Lake Lenape in a charity event for Gilda's Club.

Tina LoBinodo also had a passion for cooking and loved to perform at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.

Tina LoBiondo is survived by her husband and his children and by several cousins.

