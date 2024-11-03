This South Jersey Road Was Named Deadliest Road in NJ

If you had to guess what road in South Jersey is considered the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey, what would you say?

Believe it or not, they actually have data on this very topic. You can find detailed statistics on New Jersey roads and fatalities.

What Is Responsible For The Most Fatal Accidents in New Jersey?

Did you know, for instance, that over 40% of all fatal accidents in New Jersey between 2018 and 2022 involved drunk driving or speeding? Can you guess which one was responsible for more deaths? It was drunk driving, contributed to 359 deadly crashes, while speeding was a factor in 327 recorded incidents, according to moneygeek.com.

What Month Is The Most Dangerous Time To Drive in New Jersey?

Again, from the personal finance website moneygeek.com, We have data on that. October had the most fatal accidents between 2018 and 2020. September and July followed close behind.

What Is The Deadliest Stretch Of Road in New Jersey?

So, what South Jersey road was named the deadliest road in New Jersey? If you pay attention, you probably won't need moneygeek.com for this answer.

It's the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County.

US-40 from West End Avenue in Atlantic City, heading west through Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township to Noah's Road, was the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey between 2018 and 2020 when 11 fatal accidents happened.

What Factors Contributed To This Statistic?

Everything we have mentioned from drunk driving and speeding to distracted driving, time of day and year, and reckless behavior. Of course, this data is from a few years ago and this deadliest road designation could change somewhat every year.

But, if you've driven on the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County recently, you know that it still can be a very dangerous road.

