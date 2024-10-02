🏠 WalletHub Identified the Top Small Towns in America

Throughout my life, I've lived in big cities and small towns.

Living in a big city offers you the convenience of just about anything you need within walking distance.

However, there's much to be said about the laid-back way of life small towns offer.

When we think of New Jersey, most don't think of small towns.

Maybe that's because of our proximity to New York and Philadelphia.

However, New Jersey still has some charming small towns.

The website wallethub.com recently compared 1300 small towns across the nation, and 3 New Jersey towns made the top 30.

One town, Fair Lawn made the list at number 12.

The site compared things like the cost of living, education, healthcare, crime rate, and quality of life.

Fair Lawn ranked 21 in safety and also ranked high in education and health.

The top-ranked small town in America according to wallethub.com is, Carmel, Indiana.

Carmel received high marks for its low unemployment rate. At 3% it's one of the lowest in the country.

The town also gets high marks for having the 33rd lowest-average rent in the nation.

You might think that you might have to live in a big city to earn a big salary, but Carmel, Indiana, with an average median household income of $133,000 ranks 110th in the country (out of the 1300 compared).

The other two New Jersey towns to rank high on this list are Ridgewood (24), which scored high marks for its low crime rate, health, and education.

Princeton, in Mercer County, is best known for the Ivy League University, but it's a pretty good place to live too.

Princeton ranked number 29 on the list of best small towns in America.

