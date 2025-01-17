These Baby Names Are Out of Fashion for 2025 in New Jersey

If you are expecting a baby in 2025...CONGRATULATIONS!

As you know, one of the many important things you will be responsible for is naming your new little bundle of joy.

I remember my naming duties as a pressure-filled task. We had twins, so it was double the work for our little double the trouble kiddos, Eileen and Bridget.

So I am here to help! I'm not suggesting any names for your kid, I am going to tell you about the names that are losing popularity.

The last thing you want to do is saddle your newborn with some out-of-date name they're stuck with for the next 90 years.

The info comes from BabyCenter's 20th annual Hottest Baby-Naming Trends report.

The study lists names that have fallen out of fashion, based on the biggest declines in name registrations between 2023 and 2024 among the top 1,000 baby names in America.

'Royalty' Names Are a Turnoff

It seems the today's new parents aren't turning to the British royal family when it comes to naming their children. Did we ever?

I must say, since it's my name, I'm a little saddened to see the name "Edward" included here.

Honestly, though, I I don't know of anyone who has named their child Edward in a longtime.

Even when my parents were naming me, Edward was only their choice because it was my dad's name and they wanted to do that senior/junior thing.

Regardless, Catherine, Anne, Phillip, Albert, and Edward—all names of recent British royal family members—each fell more than 100 spots. Catherine experienced the largest drop here, plummeting 221 places.

Millennial Names Are Down

Names from the '80s and '90s names are falling fast.

Jamie, which was a top-100 name from 1974 until 1996, is the top-falling girl name of 2024, tumbling 320 spots.

Other Millennial girl names going out of style are Erin, Kelsey, Chelsea, Kendra, and Alexis. Plus, Taylor – which was a top-100 boy name from 1988 until 1997 – fell 199 spots for boys.

Nickname Names Are So Over

Traditional nickname-names such as Danny (Daniel), Andy (Andrew), Live (Olivia), Billy (William), and Katie (Kaitlyn) have all fallen significantly in the last few years.

I guess I'm out of fashion, too, because I like all of those names.

Top Ten Falling Names For Girls in 2025:

These girl names saw the steepest decline from 2023 to 2024:

Jamie (down 320 spots) Katie (down 290) Remy (down 277) Liv (down 257) Analia (down 245) Karina (down 243) Belle (down 242) Erin (down 231) Bristol (down 230) Lilia (down 230)

Top Ten Falling Names For Boys in 2025:

These boy names saw the steepest decline from 2023 to 2024:

1-Jamal (down 433)

2-Esteban (down 283)

3-Cannon (down 268)

4-Emery (down 241)

5-Taylor (down 199)

6-Kareem (down 193)

7-Idris (down 187)

8-Camilo (down 185)

9-Matthias (down 179)

10-Danny (down 176)

