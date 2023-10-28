These are the Most Popular Dog Breeds in New Jersey

We've had pets in my family for as long as I can remember. Dogs are truly the best friends you can ever have. Our dogs are members of our family. They're just hairier.

They give unconditional love and seem to sense when you're happy or sad. Something else I've come to learn about dogs, is they have an innate sense of character. My dog can sniff out bad people, and I've come to trust their judgment when it comes to people.

If you have a dog in your family, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

The online site Hepper.com has put out its list of the most popular dog breeds in New Jersey.

Beagle

We had a beagle named Lucky. We saved him from a shelter in PA, and he was by far the smartest dog we ever had. Beagles are great with kids.

One thing about beagles, or any hounds, is they follow their nose. If they pick up a scent, they will take off until they're ready to come home. If you choose a beagle, be prepared to take measures to ensure it doesn't get out.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are cute little dogs that are headstrong and will challenge your patience. Their size makes them a bad fit for homes with young children.

Chihuahuas are excellent companions. They're very loving and their size makes them easier to bring along almost wherever you go.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are beautiful dogs. They get along well with children and other dogs. That's probably because the Husky can match the energy of the most-active kids. That brings us to those who may not be a fit.

Huskies get pretty big. They can weigh upwards of 60 pounds, and they are strong. That and the fact they tend to be noisy, make them a bad fit for those in apartments. They need a lot of exercise, and room to move.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

French Spaniel

These are wonderful dogs. Great with your children and other dogs. They can be comfortable in houses or apartments as long as they get regular exercise.

The one thing to keep in mind is they have long coats and that means they shed. If someone in your family has a history of allergies, you may want to spend some time around the dog before bringing it home.



Golden Retriever

One of the most popular breeds in New Jersey. These are great family pets. Good with kids and other pets. Golden Retrievers can grow up to 70 pounds, and they are active. This is another breed that's probably better off in a home with room to move.

Sadly, each year hundreds of thousands of dogs are euthanized because shelters are packed beyond capacity. These are healthy, perfectly fine dogs that are killed for no fault of their own.

You may not realize that all the dogs on this list can be adopted from shelters and various rescue organizations. Do your research and find a lifelong companion. Older dogs are great. They require much less work to train and will immediately give you love for a lifetime.

Click here for more info on pet adoptions.

20 Most Popular Dog Breeds in New Jersey (With Pictures) | Hepper

South Jersey Pet's Halloween Costumes South Jersey's pets look adorable in their Halloween costumes.