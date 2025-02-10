💘 Sex products are a 34 billion-dollar industry

💘 Majority of the products are for women

💘 Men and couples are large retail consumers

Valentine's Day is nearly here, and perhaps you and your partner are looking for ways to spice things up.

You can certainly go with traditional things like flowers, a dinner by candlelight, or a romantic movie.

Or perhaps you want to turn up the heat a bit.

For many, we have driven by the "adult" shops that seem to be peppered throughout our state, but for many, dare I say most, have never actually been in one.

And it isn't just men who are curious about what's behind the walls of those stores.

Women may not openly discuss this topic, but they do.

While many people will giggle and change the subject if you ask, someone is going to these shops.

According to Statista.com, the sex product business is huge.

Worldwide, the market for these products has grown to 44 billion dollars.

Americans account for about 28% of that total.

Okay, certainly a large percentage of those sales are made online, but if those shops weren't making money, would they still exist?

Another interesting fact is that the vast majority of products in those shops are made for women, yet men seem to visit the shops more.

And here you thought men weren't thoughtful of their women.

If you want to settle that curiosity, here's a list of some of the shops right here in South Jersey.

Atlantic County

1544 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City

Open 24/7

Burlington County

731 W Rt 70

Marlton, NJ

Camden County

300 Vine St.

Camden

Cape May

429 Washington St.

Cape May

Cumberland County

Carnival2

1778 N Delsea Dr.

Vineland

Gloucester County

5101 NJ 42

Blackwood

Ocean County

235 Chambersbridge Rd.

Brick

Salem County

Truth Is...

150 N Virginia Ave

Salem

For a list of Central and North Jersey sex shops, click HERE.

