The Most Outstanding Chicken Parmesan in South Jersey
Chicken Parmesan is a wonderful dinner dish. It's the kind of dinner that works both in the heat of summer as well as the cold of winter.
You can serve up a dish of chicken parmesan with various sides. Most serve their chicken parmesan on a bed of pasta, but as for a side? Take your pick. I love some nice fresh broccoli or some other vegetable medley.
As for an accompanying libation? A nice bottle of red works well with chicken parmesan.
Here's the other thing about chicken parmesan, lovers of this dish seem to have a million different ways to make it.
There are so many decisions to make. Spicey or mild sauce? Fried or baked? Lots of cheese or little (okay, really, we all agree the more cheese the better).
Everyone seems to have their go-to spot. We searched high and low, and these are the spots mentioned most often when it comes to outstanding chicken parmesan.
By the way, if you think I missed someone, let me know.
Iccara Italian Bistro
315 Ocean Street, Unit 4, Cape May
Open Thursday through Sunday from 4pm until 9 pm
Carlucci's Coal Fired Pizza
1200 New Road, Northfield
Open 7 Days 11 am until 9 pm
Federici's Family Restaurant
14 East Main Street, Freehold
Open Sunday from 11:30 am until 9 pm
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am until 10 pm
Chef Vola's
111 Albion Place, Atlantic City
Open Tuesday through Sunday
Jimmy's Italian Restaurant
1405 Asbury Ave Asbury Park
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon until 10 pm
Open Friday from noon until 11 pm
Open Saturday from 1 pm until 11 pm
Open Sunday from 1 pm until 10 pm
Santorini
517 W Rio Grande Ave Wildwood
Open 7 Days from 4 pm until 10 pm
Spano's
719 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach
Open 7 Days from 4 pm until 11 pm
Little Italy
815 Tilton Roan, Northfield
Open 7 Days from 11 am until 9 pm
