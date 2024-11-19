The Reuben sandwich is a true classic, especially for anyone who loves a hearty deli bite.

Typically stacked high with corned beef, Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy Russian dressing, it’s all tucked between two slices of grilled rye or served open-faced for an extra indulgent treat.

Pair it with a crisp pickle spear and a side of coleslaw, and you’ve got yourself a timeless deli delight – rich, satisfying, and perfect for treating yourself!

The Most Outrageous Reubens in South Jersey

Harold's New York Deli in Edison 1173 King Georges Post Rd., Edison

The granddaddy of them all.

This longtime favorite deli located in Edison, is known for its huge, overstuffed sandwiches.

Gado via Getty Images Gado via Getty Images loading...

Their prices may shock you, but their sandwiches easily feeds two or three people.

While at Harold's, be sure to check out their huge pickle bar.

Kibitz Room 100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill

Come hungry, because these are monster sandwiches. Choose between corned beef, pastrami, or turkey.

Ask anyone in South Jersey for a great deli, and this place always comes up in conversation.

Fred and Murray's Kosher Delicatessen 4345 Rt. 9 Freehold

They don't call it a Reuben, but we're going to include this creation on our list.

This four-layer sandwich features corned beef, turkey, pastrami, roast beef, Russian dressing, and cole slaw. Oy Vey!

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

They call it Fred and Murray's Sloppy Joe, and it's awesome.

Anglesea Pub 116 W. First Ave, Wildwood

Their version of the Reuben features Grilled corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, and swiss on a tasty rye.

This is a Nice little pub with a great history. Worth a visit.

Radins 486 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill

Another favorite in Cherry Hill, Radins offers ten, yes ten variations of the Reuben.

In addition to corned beef, pastrami, and turkey, they also serve it up with roast beef, smoked turkey, brisket, frankwurst, latke, and more.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

Irv and Karen Hot Pastrami 2114 Rt. 88, Brick

They offer their Reuben as either an overstuffed sandwich or open-faced. Great food and friendly servers. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8-3. Closed Sunday and Monday.

These Are the Most Succulent Scallops in All South Jersey The Most Succulent Scallops in All South Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media