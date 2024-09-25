Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about dangerous driving times for traffic accidents in America has determined the most dangerous hour of the day to drive in New Jersey.

The analysis of a study of national fatality and injury reports to see which times of the day saw the most fatal crashes in each state showed the evening rush hour is generally the most dangerous time of the day to drive in America, but not always.

Daytime is the Most Dangerous to Drive in Some States

Several states have their most dangerous hour to drive during daylight hours, like Kansas and South Dakota between 1 pm and 1:59 pm; and Oklahoma and Missouri between 3 pm and 3:59 pm.

Nationwide Traffic Study Shows Evening Rush Hour Is Dangerous

The study concluded that between 5 pm and 5:59 pm is the most dangerous hour to drive in 12 states, including Colorado, Oregon, and Arkansas.

In 10 states -- including North Carolina, Ohio, and New York -- driving between 6 pm and 6:59 pm was found to be the most dangerous hour. But not in New Jersey.

In Texas, 223 deadly crashes occur on average each year between 9 pm and 10 pm, with the state's Department of Transportation reporting a 15% increase in fatalities in 2021. Again, not the case in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Hour to Drive

In seven states, like California, Florida, Arizona, and, yes, New Jersey, driving between 8 pm and 8:59 pm was the most dangerous hour of the day.

One major reason as to why? That is a time with more aggressive, reckless drivers and trucks on the road, the systematic review suggested.

The next time you are driving between 8-9 pm in New Jersey, keep in mind you are driving during New Jersey's most dangerous hour of the day.

