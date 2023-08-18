The Final Summer for 51-Year Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk Shop

One of the oldest businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk has announced it will be closing its location in Ocean City after this summer.

Henry's Ocean City Landmark Jewelers has been a mainstay at 12th and the Boardwalk since 1972. Henry's plans to close the Ocean City store and downsize to its location on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

Henry's website tells the story of two friends deciding to open a business on the Ocean City Boardwalk almost on a lark.

It was 1972 when Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas -- friends from Little League (Jeff, centerfield, cleanup; Sam, second base, last) decided to open a store on the Ocean City boardwalk. Sell cool jewelry, neat clothing, stuff like that. They knew nothing about the business. But the two friends had a plan. Sell unusual, beautiful, well-made designs at an affordable price, provide outstanding service, seek out friendly and helpful staff, and their little dream shop could eventually earn the confidence of Ocean City customers...and hopefully turn a profit. Not the strongest business plan, they both realized -- Shark Tank would send them packing -- but at least they would have a good reason to keep coming back to Ocean City each summer, the place they loved.

Longtime customers and fans of merchandise from Henry's Landmark Jewelers certainly did give the store their confidence and support. After hearing this news, many on social media were sad about the store's closing.

Wow, they are leaving the boardwalk? The only place we ever went. I bought a lot there! So saddened to hear! It’s an absolute must go to every summer!! My sister and I have lots of jewelry from Henry’s! We’re going to miss them!

I had no idea they were closing the OC location. I have been going to OC every summer since I was a child and I am so saddened by all the changes. Had actually planned on retiring there and now rethinking that plan.

A response on the Facebook thread from Henry's Landmark Jewelers told the feelings of the owners and staff.

Our sentiments are so very bittersweet...Jeff, Sam and all of our Henry's ladies have been elated over the years with the addition of so many 'family members' to Henry's family...we will miss you terribly! The sweet comes in with 'the boys' being able to spend much needed time with family...have a wonderful day friends...see you soon!

