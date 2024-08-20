The Best Place to Live in These 4 South Jersey Counties

After reviewing the best place to live in every state, according to Niche's 2023 rankings, I wondered how towns in four South Jersey counties would match up by the same standards.

Here's what we found to be the Best Place To Live in 4 South Jersey Counties.

How These Towns Were Chosen

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like close access to local attractions, the best restaurants, convenience to shopping and amenities?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools.

We used the same factors to determine the best place to live in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and lower Ocean counties.

The Best Place to Live in Atlantic County

Linwood: Linwood receives an A overall grade, with an A for public schools; a B+ for housing; an A+ for 'good for families'; and an A- for crime and safety.

Linwood is a with a population of 6,952. Linwood is in Atlantic County and is one of the best places to live in New Jersey. Living in Linwood offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Linwood and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Linwood are highly rated.

The Best Place to Live in Cape May County

Ocean City: Ocean City receives an A overall grade, with an A- for public schools; a C grade for housing; an A grade for 'good for families', and a B grade for crime and safety.

Ocean City has a population of 11,260. Ocean City is in Cape May County and is one of the best places to live in New Jersey. Living in Ocean City offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Ocean City, there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The public schools in Ocean City are highly rated.

The Best Place to Live in Cumberland County

Hopewell Township: Hopewell Township, east of Bridgeton, receives a B grade overall, with a B- for public schools; a B for 'good for families'; a B- for housing; and a B+ for crime and a B+ for crime and safety.

Hopewell Township has a population of 4,387. Hopewell Township is in Cumberland County. Living in Hopewell Township offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Hopewell Township and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Hopewell Township are above average. The Best Place to Live in Lower Ocean County

Beach Haven: Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, receives an A grade overall, with a B+ for public schools; an A for 'good for families': a C for housing; and an A for crime and safety. Beach Haven has a population of 1,061. Beach Haven is in Ocean County and is one of the best places to live in New Jersey. Living in Beach Haven offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Beach Haven and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Beach Haven are above average.

