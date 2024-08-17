Swimming Ban at Popular Mays Landing Cove Beach

Everybody out of the lake!

A swimming ban went into effect on Saturday at Lake Lenape's Cove Beach in Hamilton Township. Township officials say the presence of algae blooms in the lake water is the reason for the ban.

Hamilton Township Police posted on Facebook saying that the swimming ban that was first enacted on Saturday will remain in effect until further notice at Cove Beach.

The beach itself is open, but no swimming is allowed.

Algae blooms have appeared across various lakes across New Jersey this year, raising alerts from the NJ Dep't of Environmental Protection about a moderate risk of adverse health effects from the toxins in the water, according to New Jersey Digest.

The Dangers of Algae Blooms in Lake Water

Experts attribute algae blooms to the spread of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, which naturally inhabit freshwater environments.

The effects of exposure to cyanobacteria can range from skin rashes and respiratory irritation to more severe symptoms resembling allergies or influenza.

Swallowing the contaminated water can cause headaches, sore throat, nausea and diarrhea, and more serious health effects including liver damage or neurological complications.

Exposure to toxins produced by these bacteria can be life-threatening to dogs, too, according to experts. Dogs are more vulnerable to blue-green algae poisoning because of their likelihood of playing in the water.



