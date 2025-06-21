Suspect Arrested for Hiding Ocean City Womens Bathroom Cameras

Ocean City Police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect for hiding cameras in several women's public bathrooms on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

At 6:20 am Friday, June 20, Harold Perkins was arrested after police from Ocean City, Homeland Security, and the city of Philadelphia arrived with a search warrant at his home in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Philadelphia.

A Woman Found a Hidden Camera In the 6th St Bathroom

Ocean City Police say they first became aware of the cameras on June 12th, when a woman using the public bathroom at 6th Street on the Ocean City Boardwalk reported that she found a hidden camera placed inside the bathroom.

Police began to search other Boardwalk bathrooms, and several additional cameras were found in the public bathrooms at both 10th Street and 11th Street.

In a Facebook press release, police say that detectives from the Ocean City Police have been investigating the crime since. The police did not say how they determined Perkins was responsible.

Suspect Awaiting Extradition

Harold Perkins is being held in Philadelphia while proceedings take place to extradite him to New Jersey to face charges.

He faces six counts of invasion of privacy and six counts of endangering the welfare of children by manufacturing child pornography.

