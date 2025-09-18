The Super Wawa built to replace the first-ever Wawa convenience store in Folsom, PA. has been put on a strict 10 pm curfew after neighbors complained about noise from the store at a town hall meeting.

A Little Background on This Wawa Store

Before we go any further, let me give you a little background on what makes this particular Wawa store special to the Wawa company.

The Super Wawa at Macdade Boulevard and Kedron Avenue in Leedom, PA, is only a short distance from Wawa’s first-ever store, which opened in 1964 in Folsom. Folsom is a town in Ridley Township, Delaware County -- or, Delco-- as it's better known today.

I grew up in Delco.

Leedom is another small town close by in Ridley Township.

On the day in 2016 when they officially closed the original Wawa forever, they also opened this new Wawa to take its place in the area.

Because of that, the torch of the #1 Wawa seemingly got passed to this Super Wawa.

Wawa Put on Curfew

The problem is, this Super Wawa is a hustling, bustling 24-hour-a-day business in a residential neighborhood.

Have you ever lived in proximity to a busy Super Wawa? I haven't, but people who have say it can be very loud.

According to the Facebook page, 'Meanwhile in Delco, ' the local neighbors finally banded together and complained about the disruption close to their home.

At a heated Leedom Town Hall meeting, neighbors aired their frustrations: big delivery trucks rumbling in at all hours, trash haulers banging around in the middle of the night, and constant noise that turned this portion of Chester Pike into an industrial zone instead of a neighborhood. After repeated warnings were ignored, the township slapped Wawa with an ultimatum: close early every night, OR ELSE!

What Does This Mean to Us?

What is the significance of this local story from Ridley Township, Pa? Maybe nothing more than a curiosity.

But, as Meanwhile in Delco points out, this could be the situation that motivates other towns to complain about other 24-hour Wawa stores built in residential neighborhoods.

