Study: This New Jersey Airline Is Most Likely to Bump You
A new study found that one airline serving New Jersey travelers is most likely to bump passengers.
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines leads other U.S. airlines by a large margin for involuntary denied boardings, according to a study from Upgraded Points.
Frontier Airlines Bumps the Most Travelers
Frontier Airlines, a common flying option for New Jersey travelers, with flights from Trenton/Mercer Airport, Newark Liberty, and Philadelphia International, involuntarily bumped 3.21 people per 10,000 from January 2023 through mid-year 2024, according to a report from Upgraded Points.
To understand what that means, that was 400 percent more than any other U.S. airline. 400%!
American Airlines came in second on the 'bumped list' with a rate of 0.60 per 10,000 passengers travelers involuntarily bumped, followed by Spirit Airlines with a rate of 0.43 per 10,000 passengers.
People Hate Being Bumped
Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points said their research found people think being bumped was one of the worst parts of flying.
"Few travel experiences are more frustrating than being bumped from a flight after purchasing a ticket. Yet it happens frequently since airlines routinely sell more tickets than available seats in anticipation of no-shows."
The average American says they would need $599 to voluntarily give up their seat due to an airline overbooking a flight, Upgraded Points says.
Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air each recorded zero involuntary denied boardings during this study.
Here are the top five Airlines with involuntary bumps per 10,000 passengers.
- Frontier Airlines: 3.21
- American Airlines Network: 0.60
- Spirit Airlines: 0.43
- Southwest Airlines: 0.14
- JetBlue Airways: 0.09
