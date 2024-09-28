Study: This New Jersey Airline Is Most Likely to Bump You

A new study found that one airline serving New Jersey travelers is most likely to bump passengers.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines leads other U.S. airlines by a large margin for involuntary denied boardings, according to a study from Upgraded Points.

Frontier Airlines Bumps the Most Travelers

Frontier Airlines, a common flying option for New Jersey travelers, with flights from Trenton/Mercer Airport, Newark Liberty, and Philadelphia International, involuntarily bumped 3.21 people per 10,000 from January 2023 through mid-year 2024, according to a report from Upgraded Points.

To understand what that means, that was 400 percent more than any other U.S. airline. 400%!

American Airlines came in second on the 'bumped list' with a rate of 0.60 per 10,000 passengers travelers involuntarily bumped, followed by Spirit Airlines with a rate of 0.43 per 10,000 passengers.

People Hate Being Bumped

Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points said their research found people think being bumped was one of the worst parts of flying.

"Few travel experiences are more frustrating than being bumped from a flight after purchasing a ticket. Yet it happens frequently since airlines routinely sell more tickets than available seats in anticipation of no-shows."

The average American says they would need $599 to voluntarily give up their seat due to an airline overbooking a flight, Upgraded Points says.

Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air each recorded zero involuntary denied boardings during this study.

Here are the top five Airlines with involuntary bumps per 10,000 passengers.

Frontier Airlines: 3.21 American Airlines Network: 0.60 Spirit Airlines: 0.43 Southwest Airlines: 0.14 JetBlue Airways: 0.09

