As a cat lover and owner, I was a little freaked out to read the results of a study that examined contaminants in 100 cat food products.

I have always been more concerned with finding name-brand food my finicky cats would eat and assumed the ingredients the manufacturer used were safe.

That's not how I felt after reading about this research.

A new report from the Clean Label Project found heavy metals in 99% of the products tested that cats eat every day.

What Type of Cat Foods Were Tested?

Choosing cat food can be overwhelming, especially when higher-priced food and natural-sounding labels make some cat food products seem like healthier options.

Researchers analyzed 100 cat food products from 62 brands, looking for contaminants that can be harmful at high levels.

The study purchased 100 products from 62 brands, including 31 dry foods, 40 wet foods sold in cans or pouches, and 29 air-dried or freeze-dried products.

What Was Found in the Tests?

An independent lab tested the samples for a range of substances, including four heavy metals: arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

Lead was detected in 99% of the products, while cadmium appeared in 96% and arsenic in 94%.

Fish and seafood products stood out for mercury and cadmium: they contained about 18 times as much as other products, even after accounting for whether the food was wet or dry, and also had approximately 2.5 times as much cadmium.

Still, the results don't mean every product carries the same level of risk or that cat owners should eliminate fish from their pets' diets.

What Should Cat Owners Do?

I did a little more reading and checked my cat food labels more closely.

I also found "The Clean 16", two lists of the 16 "cleanest" wet foods and the 16 cleanest dry and freeze-dried foods, according to Clean Label Project. Here's another good display of similar information on Facebook.

My conclusion?

I'm not a scientist, just a concerned cat owner. These lists are a good starting point toward making sure I am not feeding Mayzee anything with high levels of heavy metals.

I would like to hear your feedback on this information.

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis