Stop! It’s Illegal to Do This in New Jersey on Sunday

If you are old enough, you can probably remember back to the days of blue laws in New Jersey. They are not entirely over. In Bergen County, NJ, for instance, blue laws still prohibit the sale of clothing, furniture, and electronics on Sundays.

Did you realize, however, that New Jersey has a statewide blue law still on the books that makes it illegal to do something on Sundays that is completely legal the other six days of the week?

What Is It Illegal To Do in New Jersey on Sundays?

It is against the law to buy or sell a car on Sundays. If you are thinking about purchasing a motor vehicle in New Jersey, you might not want to wait until the weekend to do it. That’s because N.J.S.A. 2C:33-26 prohibits anyone from engaging in the business of buying, selling, or exchanging cars on a Sunday.

What is the Penalty If You Get Caught Selling a Car in New Jersey on Sunday?

Quoting the New Jersey penal code, "a person who engages in the business of buying, selling, or exchanging motor vehicles or who opens a place of business and attempts to engage in such conduct on a Sunday commits a disorderly persons offense."

The first offense is punishable by a $100 fine, or up to ten days in jail, or both. Just imagine telling your cellmate at the jail that you are doing time for selling your car on Sunday.

Does Anyone Pay Any Attention to This Old, Antiquated Law Anymore?

Yes, they do. Have you ever wondered why no car dealerships in New Jersey are open on Sunday? A blue law is the reason.

