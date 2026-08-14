After Stockton University's Board of Trustees voted earlier this week for a fiscal 2027 budget that's almost $9 million less than last year, the college announced it would increase tuition for the 2026-27 school year by 3%, according to NJ.com.

Stockton officials also said they would have to tap into a $24.9 million reserve fund to cover this year's budget

“The university will continue to examine ways to reduce costs and increase revenue throughout the fiscal year,” a Stockton spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NJ.com.

Stockton University's Tuition Increase

In the new school year, full-time, in-state Stockton students will pay $17,256 annually in tuition and fees, while out-of-state students will pay $26,016 before room, board, and other expenses are added to the bill.

There are two primary reasons for the tuition increase. A drop in enrollment and a reduction in state financial aid.

Last year, Stockton downgraded its admission goal from approximately 10,000 students to below 9,000,

Overall, Stockton University's enrollment is down 12% since 2020.

Under the fiscal 2027 state budget, Stockton will receive $41.8 million in state aid, down from $44.4 million the previous year.

Funding for Stockton's Atlantic City campus has been slashed by $2 million for the 2026- 2027 school year, from $4.6 million to $2.6 million.

At the end of April, Stockton announced that it was offering some faculty members a voluntary buyout agreement as the school looks for ways to cut costs.

The buyout deal was offered to employees eligible based on their union affiliation. There hasn't been any news on how many of the Stockton faculty decided to take the buyout offer.

Staffing remains Stockton’s largest expense, making up 61% of the annual budget, according to a university report to New Jersey lawmakers. The university anticipates a 5% increase in workforce costs this year.

New Jersey's Universities Are Dealing With Declining Enrollment

New Jersey colleges and universities have been struggling for several years with rising costs and reduced admissions.

I have a friend working at a private New Jersey university that has reduced teachers' salaries by over 10% to stay afloat.

Another New Jersey public university, NJIT, announced this week it was raising tuition and fees by 6% while cutting the number of credits students can take per semester from 19 to 17.

When my daughters opted to attend Clemson University in South Carolina as freshmen last year, I was surprised to learn that almost 40% of New Jersey high school seniors choose to go to college out of state.

In Stockton's fiscal report, the University concedes that the reduced admissions will make it harder to meet the bottom line.

"As such, enrollment declines will have a significant negative impact on the University's overall financial health and its ability to deliver on its academic mission."

8 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis