Stockton University announced on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 21 teachers and staff as the school attempts to address its $20 million structural deficit and position itself for the future.

University President Joe Bertolino informed the school community in a letter that he had let two unions representing staff know of plans to lay off 14 faculty and seven university staff members at the end of the school year.

Bertolino said the University would be careful to consider how any staffing cuts would impact students and academic programs.

"Even as Stockton changes, our commitment to our students and our future does not. Our strategic plan is our roadmap to how Stockton moves forward. We are continuing to strengthen programs in areas where we see student demand and workforce need, build pathways and partnerships across South Jersey, and invest in the work most essential to our future."

Bertolino said it would be irresponsible to speculate on which positions would be cut at this point or if any other layoffs would be necessary in the future.

Stockton Prepares to Take Difficult But Necessary Steps

Calling the news difficult but necessary, Bertolino acknowledged that the layoffs would have to follow the rules of collective bargaining with the Communications Workers of America and the American Federation of Teachers unions and that they were aware of the pain this would cause the faculty and staff.

"Our colleagues have contributed greatly to Stockton and the students we serve, and we recognize the very real impact this decision will have on them and their families."

Even with a 3% tuition increase this year, Stockton is struggling to make up for a drop in enrollment and a reduction in state financial aid.

Last year, Stockton downgraded its admission goal from approximately 10,000 students to below 9,000,

Overall, Stockton University's enrollment is down 12% since 2020.

Under the fiscal 2027 state budget, Stockton is receiving $41.8 million in state aid, down from $44.4 million the previous year.

Funding for Stockton's Atlantic City campus has been slashed by $2 million for the 2026- 2027 school year, from $4.6 million to $2.6 million.

At the end of April, Stockton announced that it was offering some faculty members a voluntary buyout agreement as the school looks for ways to cut costs.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis