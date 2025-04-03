State Police: Human Remains Discovered in NJ Woods

New Jersey State Police were called to a site in rural Cumberland County in early March to investigate human remains found in the woods.

NJ State Troopers are investigating human skeletal remains found in the area near Lebanon Road in Deerfield Township, according to NJ.com.

Authorities say that this investigation is ongoing. They have not made any information public about the age or gender of the person whose remains were found or how they believe this person died.

Investigating Cold Cases in New Jersey

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are approximately 450 active cases of unidentified remains in New Jersey, dating back to the 1970s.

In the present day, human remains are usually identified using DNA and genealogy, Detective Sgt. Keith Finkelstein with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office told the Asbury Park Press recently.

“We have a duty to make sure justice for these victims is not limited by time," he said.

"Every unsolved case represents a victim still waiting for their voice to be heard and a perpetrator who has yet to be held accountable. Families of a loved one lost, still searching for answers."

Billhimer said advancements in forensic science and DNA technology, and fresh investigative techniques can breathe new life into these cases, bringing long-overdue closure to families and reaffirming the principle that no crime is forgotten.

"What was capable five years ago wasn't 10 years ago," Finkelstein said. "It's ever advancing."