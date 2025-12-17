The movie that director Stephen Spielberg shot scenes for in Cape May County in March 2025, released its first trailer on Tuesday.

Famed E.T. director Stephen Spielberg and Universal Pictures plan to release the new UFO-centered flick, Disclosure Day, in June 2026.

The movie has a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son), and Philadelphia native Colman Domingo (Sing Sing).

The dotplot for Disclosure Day teases,

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to 7 billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

Cape May County Stars in Disclosure Day

In May 2024, when scenes for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, were shot in South Jersey, Cape May was used as a stand-in for Newport, Rhode Island, in scenes depicting the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Then, in early 2025, Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, who grew up in New Jersey and based his recent movie The Fabelmans in the state, brought his latest project to Cape May County.

Speilberg shot scenes in Upper Township, along the tracks where the Cape May Seashore Lines railroad passes Tuckahoe Train Station.

According to the film blog World of Reel, viewers said Blunt's character is involved in a "dramatic car-train crash escape", and that sounds like a match for Tuckahoe.

Locals were recruited to work as extras and drive their cars in the Cape May scenes. The movie created quite a buzz and economic boost, with local hotels housing the film crew, and actress Emily Blunt making a scene in Cape May City, eating dinner at Mia.

You go, Cape May!

Watch the movie's first trailer, below...

A Look Back at Cape May Over 100 Years Ago (Then and Now) Take a look at what the popular Victorian shore town looked like in the early 1900s compared to now. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis