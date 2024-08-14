South Jersey’s Most-Loved Water Towers & How They Work

In addition to the outside of the tower's design showing off some of a town's personality, South Jersey's water waters serve an important role.

The People in South Jersey are used to consistent, reliable water pressure. This is largely thanks to water towers.

How Do Water Towers Work?

A water tower holds a pressurized potable water system.

Steel and concrete are two popular materials used in the construction of a water tower.

Water towers have an interior coating to protect the water from contaminants in the outside materials. Most water towers are about 130 to 165 feet tall.

Water towers are located on high ground to provide enough pressure to send water into a municipal water supply with enough force to supply all the customers in the town.

Where Does the Fresh Water Come From?

Much of South Jersey's fresh water comes from the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer.

The Kirkwood-Cohansey is the aquifer for New Jersey's Pine Barrens, a vast underground reservoir containing over 17 trillion gallons of fresh water, enough to cover half of the United States water supply in a year.

An aquifer is a shallow, unconfined, or “water table” aquifer meaning that the water in the ground is just below the land's surface in most areas.

South Jersey Water Towers Serve as Billboards

Have you noticed how the designs on the outside of South Jersey town water towers vary and act like a symbol representing a town?

I've collected over 25 photos of existing or classic South Jersey water towers and put them together in a gallery.

Take a Look...

South Jersey's Most-Loved Water Towers Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

