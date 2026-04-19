You may not have realized it, but South Jersey is hiring. Businesses, big and small, are looking for good employees for summer work and, possibly, beyond.

I started looking for summer job opportunities for my daughters, who will be finishing their freshman year of college at the end of April. This puts them in the summer job market before traditional summer jobs have even begun.

That makes things a little trickier, but companies are hiring.

And if you are looking for a job in the busy summer months of June, July, and August, you should have your choice of opportunities.

I put together a list of 10 summer job openings I have seen advertised, along with a few good places where you may find job options outside the usual amusement park choices, which aren't bad jobs by any means.

Also, not all these jobs are for teens. Many of them are looking for adult workers, so take a look at the list below.

1- Cape May-Lewes Ferry:

The Ferry Job Fair is this Saturday, April 18th, from 10 am to 1 pm in the Cape May Ferry Terminal. Jobs available include cashiers, cooks, food & retail vessel supervisor, Marine crew, and more. "Discover a job that fits your vibe."

2- Historic Smithville -- The Village Greene

If you are looking for a fun, outdoor job this summer, Smithville is hiring. They are looking for mature adults to work as train drivers and carousel attendants, and responsible teens -- 16+-- who would like to work as paddle boat attendants or carousel attendants. Apply in person at the Colonial Inn or call 609-748-8999.

3- New Jersey's State Parks

New Jersey's state parks are looking for people who like the outdoors and the idea of helping others. A variety of summer positions and some year-round part-time jobs are now available, and the pay's not bad.

Positions are available in South Jersey parks, including Cape May Point State Park, and include lifeguards, junior lifeguards, general maintenance personnel, visitor service assistants, office assistants, naturalists, and history educators.

Salaries for most positions start at $16.50 an hour.

Lifeguard salaries vary by location, from $19 an hour at lakes to $20 an hour for oceanfront guards at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.

4- Morey's Piers - Wildwood Boardwalk

Morey's Piers holds a massive 1,5000 job hiring search every year before summer for waterpark operations, food and beverage, games, lifeguards, pier operations, and much more.

5- OC Waterpark - Ocean City Boardwalk

The OC Waterpark is hiring lifeguards 16+ with an offer of free, paid training on-site through Starguard Elite.

Certifications from other agencies (Red Cross/Ellis/YMCA) are not honored as lifeguarding certificates for these jobs; however, if you have them, the classes will be mostly review, and you will pass with no trouble.

6- Seaview Hotel - -Galloway

Seaview is looking for a Seasonal Restaurant Host for the summer season, April - September 2026, paying $16.51 an hour.

Greeters are responsible for welcoming and creating the first impression for guests.

If you have worked as a restaurant host or restaurant hostess, your skills are invaluable to the position of Greeter at Hyatt. Your restaurant job experience will give you the tools to be successful as a restaurant Greeter at Hyatt.

This is a great opportunity to use your restaurant host or restaurant hostess job experience to begin a career at Hyatt.

7- Custard’s Last Stand – Ventnor Heights

Custard’s Last Stand is known for great service and great ice cream—and we’re gearing up for the 2026 season. They are holding Scooper Tryouts on April 25th and 26th and are looking for reliable, friendly team members for the upcoming season.

This is a part-time, seasonal position, perfect for students or anyone looking for a fun, fast‑paced job, paying 1$15.92 an hour.

8- Deaville Inn - Strathmere

Deauville Inn is looking for summer season servers.

As a Server, you will utilize your excellent communication and customer service skills to provide exceptional service to our guests. Your ability to multitask and pay attention to detail will be essential in ensuring the timely and accurate delivery of food and beverages.

You will also use your knowledge of wine and cocktail service to make recommendations to guests. The jobs begin in April and last through the summer.

9- Seasonal Summer Store Associates, North Ocean City

Acme in Ocean City is looking for part-time clerks to work this summer in a variety of jobs, ensuring our stores are clean, organized, and shoppable so that our customers can find exactly what they need to keep their families healthy and fed.

In this role, you are the face of the company, and whether you are replenishing shelves, arranging flowers, preparing produce, or receiving freight, you will always have the opportunity to interact with Acme's valued customers.

The jobs pay between $17 and $22 an hour and could include perks and benefits.

10- All Seasons Marina -- Marmora

Boating season is here, and All Seasons Marina is looking for energetic, reliable team members to join our marina for the summer.

This is a great opportunity to work in a fast-paced, outdoor environment while delivering exceptional service to guests. Seasonal Team Members may be placed in a variety of roles based on experience, availability, and business needs.

Available positions include dockhand, fuel dock attendant, maintenance technician, cashier, and forklift operator

Competitive hourly pay, with the potential for an end-of-season bonus.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis