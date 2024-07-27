South Jersey Spot Is NJ’s #1 Place to Scatter Your Ashes

Here's a cheery topic. Where in New Jersey would you choose to have your ashes scattered?

That's what a recent survey asked people. You may find the survey's #1 answer to be a little curious.

I know I do.

The South Jersey Spot That Is NJ's #1 Place to Scatter Your Ashes

Choice Mutual Insurance Company commissioned a survey asking 3000 people to give their ideal places to scatter their ashes, assuming you would prefer cremation to burial.

While you might think people would feel that their ashes would be most eternally at home adrift somewhere in the ocean or a quiet spot in a favorite park, you would be incorrect.

According to this survey, if your choice had no restrictions and you could have your ashes spread anywhere you choose in New Jersey, most people opted for...the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Why Do People Want Their Ashes Spread on the AC Boardwalk?

Is this answer because the AC Boardwalk is the most top-of-mind public place in New Jersey or do these folks just want quick access to a casino or a vape shop in the afterlife?

Well, here's what the folks who took the survey have to say about the Atlantic City Boardwalk winning the ashes survey.

The iconic boardwalk and ocean views offer a fitting resting place for those who loved New Jersey's coastal charm and lively spirit.

As someone who lives close to the boardwalk and rides my bike on it frequently, I'm a big supporter of the Atlantic City Boardwalk while I am alive, but I don't know if I want it to be my final resting spot.

Every time I'm on the boardwalk these days, it smells like a Snoop Dogg concert. I would be afraid that someone might smoke my ashes.

Some other South Jersey beachfront location will probably be my choice, but I'm certain I will ask my ash-scatterers to keep that spot confidential.

After I die, I don't want anyone bothering my sorry ash.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis