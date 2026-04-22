In a few months, we will reach the sad 20th anniversary of the killings of four women in West Atlantic City.

Although there have been many attempts to reopen the investigation into these killings, there is still no suspect two full decades later.

In the fall of 2006, the women's bodies were discovered behind a string of cheap motels in West Atlantic City.

A serial killer, later nicknamed the Eastbound Killer, who preyed on women down on their luck, perpetrated an act of evil that still lingers like a foul smell 20 years later.

Four Women's Bodies Found in a Drainage Ditch

On November 20, 2006, two women walking behind a motel spotted the body of Kim Raffo, 35, in a drainage ditch near Atlantic City's border.

Hours later, law enforcement found three more female victims in the same ditch: Barbara Breidor, 42, Molly Dilts, 20, and Tracy Ann Roberts, 23.

Authorities determined that over the span of five weeks, the four deceased women had been dumped by their murderer, one by one, alongside Black Horse Pike in nearby Egg Harbor Township. The murders have attracted substantial media attention over the years, but remain unsolved today. What the Investigation Determined All four women were fully clothed except for their feet. They had been placed in the drainage ditch, spread out over an area of a little more than the length of a football field.

Authorities say that Roberts had been asphyxiated, possibly by strangulation or other means. Detectives were only able to confirm that Raffo, who is believed to be the last victim to die, was strangled.

Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective at the Egg Harbor Township Police Department 20 years ago.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday and getting the phone call about the bodies of the women that were discovered. I remember exactly where I was going in the car with my family and I dropped everything and said I have to go. I knew that I had to get there immediately."

Here is a photo gallery of the women and photos and image grabs from Chasing News and the Associated Press taken during the investigation into these murders.

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

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