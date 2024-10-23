South Jersey Seafood Take-Out Shop Appearing on Shark Tank

Topsail Steamer, a South Jersey family-run company specializing in customizable ready-to-cook seafood, announced on Facebook they will be featured on ABC’s reality show “Shark Tank” this Friday, Oct. 25th.

Steam Pots With Ready to Cook Seafood

Danielle Mahon grew up in South Jersey and loved eating fresh seafood from the Jersey Shore. When she moved to North Carolina 20 years ago, she worked in a seafood restaurant that offered ready-to-steam seafood in a big lobster pot that customers would bring back after using.

Mahon told the Philadephia Inquirer that she took that idea and created a business that sold ready-to-steam seafood in a single-use, non-returnable pot.

She wouldn't bother with the restaurant or a fish market, her business wouldn't cook anything.

Topsail Steamer franchised to South Jersey

After opening her first shop in North Carolina and naming it after a local barrier island, Mahon expanded to Ocean City, NJ in 2020 and has since added seasonal shops in Ship Bottom, Sea Isle City, and Wildwood.

There are 10 Topsail Steamer locations in all.

The company has been shipping pots nationwide via Goldbelly since 2020 and began franchising in 2022. The franchises so far are all with family members.

Topsail Steamer's Food

Topsail Steamer offers the 'Full Steamer' with snow crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, littleneck clams, andouille sausage, sweet corn, red bliss potatoes, onion, homemade seafood seasoning, cocktail sauce, and butter.

There are also variations featuring only peel-and-eat shrimp or snow crab, scallops, and oysters. All of the food is locally sourced.

Topsail Steamer's Appearance on Shark Tank

Shark Tank is a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors, or 'sharks".

Danielle Mahon told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Amy Rosenberg that she went on Shark Tank hoping to find a partner “with the capital to be able to invest in technology, knowing there’s a possibility to help with the strategy and growth.”

As is the case on reality shows, Mahon is sworn to secrecy about the outcome of her visit with the sharks until after the episode airs, but, based on the success she's having with her local stores, Topsail Steamer seems like a good investment.

The Topsail Steamer episode of Shark Tank was filmed in Los Angeles in June and appears this Friday, Oct 25th at 8 pm on ABC.

