[UPDATE] South Jersey Restaurant Offers Reward For ID Of Burglar

UPDATE: Water Dog Smoke House is thanking Ventnor Police for charging a man a man for breaking in and stealing from the business.

A South Jersey restaurant was burglarized early Monday and food and property were stolen. The restaurant is offering a reward for anyone who can identify the person responsible.

Water Dog Smoke House Burglarized

Water Dog Smoke House, the popular smoked fish and meats eatery on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, was burglarized early Monday and had a quantity of food and supplies stolen by a man who dragged the stolen goods away on the back of his bicycle.

The folks at Water Dog are fighting mad about this situation and are asking for help identifying the guy. And they are willing to make it worth your while if you recognize the crook caught on surveillance video.

Aren't we all tired of people stealing from small businesses, who employ so many of our friends, neighbors, etc? This has to stop.

Restaurant Offers Reward For Information About Thief

Water Dog, which is owned by the same folks as Betty's Seafood Shack on Amherst Avenue in Margate, is offering a reward to both of their businesses if you can ID this guy from the grainy photos, leading to an arrest.

Please help. $100 Gift Card to both Water Dog and Betty's Seafood Shack to whomever identifies this asshole, leading to his arrest.

If you do know this man in the photos, contact Keith at Water Dog, 7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, or call 609-727-0603 or Steve at Betty's Seafood Shack, 9315 Amherst Ave, Margate, or call 609-646-7411.

20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis