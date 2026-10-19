Three South Jersey towns made the nation's priciest ZIP codes list, according to Property Shark’s 11th annual report.

A Strong Year for Seven Mile Island Homes

For the second year in a row, Stone Harbor's 08247 ranked second in New Jersey with a median sales price of $3.13 million.

Nationally, Stone Harbor climbed from 57th to 41st.

Avalon's other Seven Mile Island towns came in third in New Jersey this year, with a median sales price of $2.8 million.

After dropping to 75th nationally last year, Avalon finished 55th in 2026.

A NJ First-Timer Places 7th in State

Cape May Point made its debut with a median sale price of $2.35 million, ranking it 7th in New Jersey and 89th nationally.

The tiny town, set on the southern tip of the Cape May Peninsula, is 0.31 square miles and has a population of about 300.

Top Finishers State-Wide

Alpine, Stone Harbor, Avalon, Deal, Short Hills, Rumson and Cape May Point all ranked among the nation’s most expensive housing markets in PropertyShark’s list.

PropertyShark used residential transactions that closed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2026, including condos, co-ops, single- and two-family homes in ZIP codes that registered at least five sales.

The median sales price is the exact middle value of all home sales recorded in a specific area and time period, meaning half sold for more than that amount and half sold for less.

It is different from the mean (average) price, which adds up every sale and divides by the total number of homes.

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