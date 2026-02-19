Officials are warning of a concerning spread of bird flu in New Jersey, with reports of dead geese in eight counties over the last few days.

According to New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection, over 1,100 dead or sick wild birds were reported all over the state between Saturday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 16.

On Wednesday, Wildlife officials investigated an outbreak of bird flu that had spread to Gloucester County after a large number of dead or dying geese were discovered at two parks.

6 ABC reports that one resident in Hainesport, Burlington County, described having close to 40 dead geese in her yard, saying, "They die such a slow, I mean...it's a traumatizing death."

Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland 'Presumptive Positive' Bird Flu Cases

On Wednesday, officials confirmed preliminary avian bird flu cases in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Lower Ocean counties. Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland are among five counties (along with Essex and Hunterdon) that were cited for preliminary or presumptively positive detections of bird flu on Tuesday, Feb 17th.

Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties are being actively monitored for HPAI due to their large wild-bird populations.

NJ Counties With Confirmed Bird Flu Cases

Nearly all of the confirmed reports of bird flu and reported dead or dying birds were about Canada geese.

The following counties have reported dead geese:

Hainesport, Burlington County

Sicklerville, Camden County

Edison, Middlesex County

Holmdel, Monmouth County

Manalapan, Monmouth County

Matawan, Monmouth County

Basking Ridge, Somerset County

In Gloucester County, the Borough of Pitman announced on Tuesday that Betty and Alcyon parks are closed after dead geese were reported around the lake.

Local officials are working to remove the dead birds when possible, as the NJ DEP Fish and Wildlife team is coordinating with landfills to dispose of the carcasses safely, wildlife officials say.

What to Do If You Encounter Dead Birds

If you encounter dead birds, especially multiple individuals or species in one location, report them using the NJDEP Wild Bird Disease Reporting Form.

Avoid handling dead birds. Keep pets away from sick or dead wildlife.

New Jersey DEP Fish & Wildlife is monitoring avian influenza (H5N1) in wild birds. If you see sick or dead birds, particularly groups of 5 or more dead birds, they should be reported.

Typical clinical signs of bird flu include diarrhea, discharge from the nose, coughing, sneezing, and incoordination, but some birds may show no signs before death. There may be multiple sick or dead animals in a single location.

The CDC considers the current HPAI outbreak to be a low risk to the general public, and it is primarily an animal health issue.

