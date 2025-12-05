Over the years, we have lost quite a few memorable businesses, buildings, and attractions in South Jersey.

Time marches on, things change, and nothing lasts forever. Still, it's nice to look back at special places that were once here but are no longer.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore

This edition of 25 South Jersey Things That Aren't Here Anymore takes a fond look back at Atlantic City casinos that have bitten the dust over the years.

Boardwalk rides and attractions are also a big topic this time, along with an infamous Brigantine attraction from back in the day that people still talk about.

From Mr. Peanut to Sunshine Park

When you think about it, South Jersey has had its share of unique and interesting attractions over the years.

From the Mr. Peanut mascots standing on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to shoppers sitting at the lunch counter at the old Woolworths in Millville, we've seen some things.

For one, we've witnessed one of the most famous -- or infamous -- attractions from the heyday of the "naturalist movement" in the 20th century, Sunshine Park in Mays Landing.

Do You Want That Cocktail 'Zaberized'?

Are you old enough to remember when Zaberer's restaurants in North Wildwood and Egg Harbor Township would offer to Zaberize your cocktail?

That meant they would give you a jumbo-sized version, served in its own little pitcher, for a couple of dollars more.

After you had a Zaborized cocktail or two, you didn't care how long the wait was until you got a table.

Let's look at 25 South Jersey things that aren't there anymore.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis