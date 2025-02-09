🔺 South Jersey man will spend 157 years in prison for sex

🔺 Assaults occurred over several years

🔺 Convicted of 56 counts of second-degree sexual assault

It was a shocking case of elder abuse.

On October 9, 2024, a Pine Hill man was convicted of a host of heinous crimes.

52-year-old Adam Natal was found guilty of 56 counts of second-degree sexual assault as well as one count of third-degree sexual assault, and one count of aggravated assault on a Victim of Domestic Violence.

Additionally, Natal was convicted of two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, one count of second-degree, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree witness tampering.

It took a jury nine days to return a guilty verdict in Camden County Superior Court.

On Thursday, Adam Natal learned his fate as a judge sentenced him to 157 years in state prison.

This case is subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA) which means Natla must serve a minimum of 150 years.

The brave woman who is now 75, testified that the assaults took place between 2017 and 2022.

The assaults came to light when the woman brought video evidence to the Pine Hill Police Department.

Police say the assaults occurred at the defendant’s Pine Hill home.

The Pine Hill Police Department arrested Natal at his residence on March 14, 2022.

