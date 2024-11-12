The Camden County Prosecutor's Office works tirelessly to bring fugitives to justice.

Although time passes, those who inflict harm on the public are hunted until found. If you have information that can lead to the arrest of these individuals, you are asked to call 911 immediately or the number listed below.

You should never approach these individuals yourself.

Asdrubal Rodriguez Date of Birth: April 13, 1978 (46)

Sex: Male Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 5'5" Weight: 160

A bench warrant was issued by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for Asdrubal Rodriguez after he failed to appear to face charges that include: 1st degree aggravated sexual assault on a minor child.

Although he has been on the run since 2008, authorities want to find this subject, and need your help.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or 9-1-1.

Cesar Abreu Date of Birth: April 26, 1989 (35)

Sex: Male Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 6'1" Weight: 200

A bench warrant was issued for Cesar Abreu by the Camden County Prosecutor's office after he failed to appear at a hearing on narcotics and weapons charges.

Cesar has been on the run since June 19, 2019.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this subject, call Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449 or 9-1-1.

Albert Lugo Date of Birth: May 9, 1987 (37)

Sex: Male Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Height: 5'7" Weight: 150

Albert Lugo is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for allegedly kidnapping in Gloucester City.

Lugo has been running from the law since September 22, 2022.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant Paul Audino at 856-225-8449.

Cesar Sanchez Date of Birth: August 29, 1991 (33)

Sex: Male Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 6'2" Weight: 250

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Cesar Sanchez after he failed to appear in court on weapons and drug charges.

Cesar Sanchez has been missing since August 26, 2019

Authorities warn that you should never take the law into your own hands, and never approach these individuals.

All tips are kept confidential.

Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

