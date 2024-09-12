South Jersey Contestant on New Season of ‘Survivor’

A 24-year-old South Jersey woman competes in the 47th season of "Survivor", beginning on Wednesday, Sept 18.

Teeny Chirichillo, of Manahawkin, who says she has 'loved and dreamed of playing (the game) everyday for most of my life' is one of 18 contestants competing on the new season of Survivor, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on CBS.

Manahawkin Woman Competing on 'Survivor'

Chirichillo, 24, is a freelance writer from Manahawkin, who attended the University of Rhode Island and Rutgers University, according to LinkedIn.

In a promotional video she posted to Instagram, Chirichillo said she has been developing her "social game in life" since she was little.

"I grew up dressing like a boy... wanted no attention for it, so had to distract them from having questions about me. That's really taught me how to befriend any type of personality. ... I know how to get along with anybody. And even people that I don't like so much, I know how to make them like me."

Chirichillo thinks her time at Rutgers has helped her develop the skills to compete and win on Survivor.

"In college, I was surrounded by people in sororities, and working in the technology industry it's alpha male sales bro personalities". And, even people that I don't like so much, I know how to make them like me."

"The energy that I'll bring forth is a pickpocket from the 'Oliver Twist' universe, stealing their trust, their hearts, their spot in the final three, and before they know it, they've voted for me and I won," Chirichillo said.

This season of Survivor is in Fiji

This season takes place in Fiji, and will delve into the group as they navigate “unexpected obstacles” and “face a twist-packed season from the moment they step on the beach.”

Season 47 will include extreme situations, mental and physical challenges, and moral dilemmas for the 18 castaways to endure.

Jeff Probst returns as host of Survivor.

The cast also features an ER doctor, an AI research assistant, a flight school owner, and a sports reporter. As always, only one will make it to the end, taking home the $1 million prize.

