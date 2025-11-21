There was a good article on NJ.com this week about a waterfront property for sale in Somers Point.

I didn't realize that Tavern on the Bay Resort, at 800 Bay Avenue, was put up for sale for $8 million in July, and that the price was just dropped by $651,000 at the end of October.

It's one of those properties that I have passed dozens of times and never knew much about.

According to the article, Tavern on the Bay is a three-story Victorian that was built in 1884.

Tavern on the Bay Resort operates as a combination restaurant and bar, boutique hotel, and marina, offering yacht cruises and rentals.

Their Facebook slogan is, " The most underrated spot down the Jersey Shore." Is it possible that it's not underrated? Maybe too many people don't know anything about it.

If ever there was a business that would benefit from some advertising, it's this place.

Dissecting Tavern on the Bay

Since the resort has so many aspects, let's take a closer look at some of them. Here's what you would get for your $7,349,000, if you are interested in buying.

The restaurant and bar: Tavern on the Bay, has a 200-seat indoor restaurant looking out on the Great Egg Harbor Bay, with dockside seating for 100 more people on the wraparound deck.

The website promotes weddings and banquet business, which seems like a natural given its waterfront location.

The restaurant only operates seasonally, though, even though the off-season restaurant business in Somers Point seems healthy to me.

The Hotel: A boutique hotel on the second and third floors has eight suites, offering outdoor decks overlooking the water. The website lists prices ranging from $175-$275 nightly.

Reviews are generally good, although a few people point out that the rooms could use some updating.

The Marina: Tavern on the Bay has a 55-slip marina on Great Egg Harbor Bay, with summer slip rentals and yacht cruises and rentals.

The property sits next to Somers Point's William Morrow Beach, home to a wonderful summer concert series on Friday nights, and a popular spot for fishing and killer sunsets.

Is Tavern on the Bay haunted?

Is this place haunted? That's what the Tavern on the Bay website suggests.

Apparently, Tavern on the Bay was a Prohibition hideout for rum-runners and Atlantic City's criminal underbelly, and a favorite hangout for Nucky Johnson, of Boardwalk Empire fame.

Rumors also say that during Prohibition, a mob hit took place in the mansion's basement when a bootlegger crossed the wrong people....Staff and longtime locals speak of an eerie energy on the upper floors, describing certain rooms as having a heavy, watchful feeling, especially late at night.

I'm not sure publicizing how roudy the ghosts get is good for your hotel business, but it got my attention.

Watch a Facebook video of a supposed haunting of the bathroom mirror at Tavern on the Bay.

Here's What Makes Ocean City So Special You told us about the place or thing that makes Ocean City, NJ special to you Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis