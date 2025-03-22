Somers Point Reaches Decision on Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread

The Somers Point Planning Board has decided on the future of the former McNaughton's Garden Center site at 331 New Road in Somers Point.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the board approved plans to include Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread restaurants in the redevelopment of what will be known as Defao Plaza.

The presentation and voting process were carried over from the February Planning Board meeting when they ran out of time with a busy agenda.

The new Defeo Plaza will consist of roughly 19,000 square feet of new retail space, 9,500 square feet of office/medical facility, and two street front spaces with drive-thru capabilities for Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread, according to the Brahin Properties' website.

Brahin Properties also owns Somers Point Plaza, the Ocean Heights Plaza, and Dollar General on New Road in Somers Point.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that Chick-fil-A will be open Monday- Saturday from 6:30 am to 10 pm and have indoor seating for 70 people and seating for 20 people on an outdoor patio.

Panera Bread will be open daily from 6:30 am to 9 pm and have seating for about 100 inside and 28 more outside.

Chick-fil-A is expected to employ up to 100 people and Panera Bread about 15 people.

Construction on the new shopping center will get underway after the demolition of McNaughton's.

McNaughton's Garden Center and Landscaping opened in Somers Point in 1998. The business was a fixture on New Road in Somers Point for 25 years.

