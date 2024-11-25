Some of the Most Incredible Hibachi in South Jersey

Some of the Most Incredible Hibachi in South Jersey

AFP via Getty Images

Hibachi restaurants?

Oh, they're an experience you need in your life.

If you’ve never been, let me tell you, you’re missing out on a sizzling good time—part dinner, part comedy show, and 100% fun!

Picture this: You’re seated at a big U-shaped grill, surrounded by other hungry, soon-to-be-amazed diners.

AFP via Getty Images
loading...

The waitress swings by to take your order (for me, it’s always the steak and shrimp combo—because why choose just one?). Then, the real magic begins.

Enter your chef, armed with a tray of fresh ingredients and a mischievous grin.

The grill heats up, and so does the fun.

There’s an onion volcano that erupts in fiery glory, jokes that might make you groan and laugh at the same time, and lightning-fast spatula tricks that could rival an Olympic sport.

CANVA
loading...

And here’s the kicker—at some spots, the chef might bring out a little surprise for the adults: a quick saki squirt, aimed right into your glass (or maybe your mouth, if you’re brave!). It’s all part of the show.

So, if you’re looking for dinner and a laugh—or just an excuse to play with your food—hibachi is the way to go.

Albany Times Union via Getty Ima
loading...

Trust me, it’s not just a meal; it’s a memory waiting to happen!

In South Jersey, you can find some amazing hibachi at these great restaurants.

Ikko Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

107 Brick Plaza, Brick.  732-477-6022 or 732-477-6077

Lunch: Mon-Sat 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Dinner: Mon -Thur 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Dinner: Fri and Sat 4:30 am to 11:00 pm

Dinner: Sun 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm

LightRocket via Getty Images
loading...

Yozu Japanese Restaurant

3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May.  (609) 898-8888

Mon - Thur 11:30 am until 10 pm

Fri and Sat  11:30 am until 11 pm  Sun  12 pm until 10 pm

Mount Fuji of Absecon

136 W Absecon Blvd, Absecon.  609-383-8881

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs 12 pm until 9:30 pm

Fri and Sat noon until 10.

South China Morning Post via Get
loading...

Momiji

1302 NJ-47, Middle Township.    609-886-8888

Mon - Thur  11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11 am until 10:30 pm  Sun  11 am until 8 pm

Murasaki

13 Courthouse S Dennis Rd Cape May Court House  609-465-8888

Mon - Thur  11 am until 10:30 pm

Fri and Sat 11 am until 11 pm   Sun noon until10 pm

Sumo Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi and Sushi Bar 

1933 State Road 35, Wall Township.  732-282-1388

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11:30 until 11 pm   Sun 4 pm until 10 pm

Sakura Japanese Steak, Seafood, and Sushi Restaurant

4215 East Blackhorse Pike, Mays Landing.  609-485-0071

Mon - Thur 1 pm until 8:30 pm

Fri - Sat 12 pm until 10 pm   Sun 12 pm until 8:30 pm

Pizza Around America

This is How People in America Like Their Pizza

Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

Check Out the Unique Menu Items Offered by The Red Chickz

The Crunchiest Hot Chicken

Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

 

 

 

Filed Under: AC Facebook
Categories: Entertainment, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM