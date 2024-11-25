Hibachi restaurants?

Oh, they're an experience you need in your life.

If you’ve never been, let me tell you, you’re missing out on a sizzling good time—part dinner, part comedy show, and 100% fun!

Picture this: You’re seated at a big U-shaped grill, surrounded by other hungry, soon-to-be-amazed diners.

The waitress swings by to take your order (for me, it’s always the steak and shrimp combo—because why choose just one?). Then, the real magic begins.

Enter your chef, armed with a tray of fresh ingredients and a mischievous grin.

The grill heats up, and so does the fun.

There’s an onion volcano that erupts in fiery glory, jokes that might make you groan and laugh at the same time, and lightning-fast spatula tricks that could rival an Olympic sport.

And here’s the kicker—at some spots, the chef might bring out a little surprise for the adults: a quick saki squirt, aimed right into your glass (or maybe your mouth, if you’re brave!). It’s all part of the show.

So, if you’re looking for dinner and a laugh—or just an excuse to play with your food—hibachi is the way to go.

Trust me, it’s not just a meal; it’s a memory waiting to happen!

In South Jersey, you can find some amazing hibachi at these great restaurants.

107 Brick Plaza, Brick. 732-477-6022 or 732-477-6077

Lunch: Mon-Sat 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Dinner: Mon -Thur 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Dinner: Fri and Sat 4:30 am to 11:00 pm

Dinner: Sun 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm

3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. (609) 898-8888

Mon - Thur 11:30 am until 10 pm

Fri and Sat 11:30 am until 11 pm Sun 12 pm until 10 pm

136 W Absecon Blvd, Absecon. 609-383-8881

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs 12 pm until 9:30 pm

Fri and Sat noon until 10.

1302 NJ-47, Middle Township. 609-886-8888

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11 am until 10:30 pm Sun 11 am until 8 pm

13 Courthouse S Dennis Rd Cape May Court House 609-465-8888

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10:30 pm

Fri and Sat 11 am until 11 pm Sun noon until10 pm

1933 State Road 35, Wall Township. 732-282-1388

Mon - Thur 11 am until 10 pm

Fri - Sat 11:30 until 11 pm Sun 4 pm until 10 pm

4215 East Blackhorse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-485-0071

Mon - Thur 1 pm until 8:30 pm

Fri - Sat 12 pm until 10 pm Sun 12 pm until 8:30 pm

