The Historic Smithville Irish Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, for its 22nd year on the Village Greene in Galloway.

The Smithville Irish Festival is sponsored by the Cape Atlantic Irish Association.

The festival brings two days of traditional Celtic music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, food vendors, artisan goods, and the mobile Thatch Pub to the heart of Smithville.

The Smithville Irish Festival runs from 10a-6p on Saturday and 10a- 5p on Sunday. The event is dog-friendly and happens rain or shine.

Live Entertainment for Smithville's Irish Festival

Saturday's entertainment lineup includes The Quietmen from noon to 3 pm and The Broken Shillelaghs from 3- 6 pm in the Main Stage.

On the Gazebo Stage on Saturday, Tom Brett plays from noon to 3 pm and the McCools from 3- 6 pm.

On Sunday, Kilted Rougues perform from noon to 2:30 pm, and The Quietmen take over from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Crafts, Vendors, Food and Drink

There will be over 50 different crafters and marketplace vendors, many selling Irish items, at this year's Irish festival and plenty of things of interest for kids and adults.

A dozen food trucks and stands will be serving food and drink, with some Irish favorites and some non-Irish options, too.

The Thatched Pub

Guests 21 or over at Smithville's Irish festival are invited to enjoy classic Irish pours on tap, step out of the crowd for a moment, and soak in the atmosphere.

The Thatched Pub is a cozy, authentic mobile Irish pub on the Village Greene. With its thatched roof, stone exterior, and warm wood interior, The Thatched Pub brings a true taste of Ireland to the heart of the festival.

The Smithville Irish Festival is a favorite day in my family and a great time to get out and enjoy the music, food, drink, and spirit of Ireland in Smithville, NJ!

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