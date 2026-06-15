The new cheesesteak-and-pizza shop on the Wildwood Boardwalk has a mob connection, and they want you to know it.

Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks & Pizza, named after owner Joseph Salvatore Merlino, has just opened a location at Magnolia Avenue and the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Skinny Joey's original location is on South Broad Street in the heart of South Philadelphia, near the stadium complex.

One-Time Mob Boss is Now Boardwalk Merchant

The way The Philadelphia Inquirer explains it, Skinny Joey had the good fortune to run into Joe “Lil Snuff” Perri Jr., a 30-something guy with a flair for promotion and influencing, who has turned Skinny Joey into a celebrity, podcaster, and legit businessman.

When you eat at Skinny Joe's Cheesesteaks and Pizza in Wildwood, you might encounter Merlino outside on the Boardwalk, posing for selfies with curious vacationers.

In the shop, you can buy "I'm Wit the Skinny' merch, like a $25 t-shirt or a $35 hat, "making a bold statement piece for fans of the brand, supporters of Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks, and viewers of The Skinny Podcast, according to the Skinny website.

Skinny Joey's Previous Career

Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino, the reputed former boss of the Philadelphia crime family, has a criminal record heavily tied to federal racketeering, illegal gambling, and extortion.

Merlino was once one of the East Coast's most recognizable organized crime figures. He was convicted of robbing an armoured car in 1987.

He stood trial for racketeering, murder, and attempted murder charges in 2001 and was acquitted, but still served 12 years on other charges.

Merlino has been banned from New Jersey casinos since 1988 and from Pennsylvania casinos since a 2016 incident at the former SugarHouse Casino.

The Skinny Joey Podcast

Merlino and Perri launched a video podcast in 2023.

The Skinny Podcast is a raw, long-form conversation show with conversation straight from a South Philly street corner.

Joey talks about the old days, true crime, life in prison, talks to special guests from sports and entertainment, and gives sports picks.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis