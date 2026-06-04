Showboat Hotel Resort announced this week that they are planning an extensive expansion this summer that inlcudes new guest rooms, shopping, a dinosaur-themed attraction, and new dining and beverage options.

Also coming to Showboat this summer are an outdoor fairgrounds, a new indoor Nerf arena, and expanded waterpark amenities for adults.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk resort says the expansion is part of owner Bart Blatstein's commitment to the revitalization of Atlantic City.

“The Showboat is the only true family-friendly, year-round resort in Atlantic City and these major investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to elevate guests’ experiences.”

The Fairgrounds & Seafood Festival

This summer, Showboat Hotel Resort is transforming the Sandlot into a family entertainment hub with the launch of its new Fairgrounds experience.

The centerpiece is a recurring Seafood Festival — which will operate weekends through June 15, then daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM through the summer — featuring fresh seafood selections, live entertainment, specialty vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Jurassic Beach Dinosaur Park

Here's a great new attraction for kids and adults. Guests can step into an entirely different world at the immersive Jurassic Beach Dinosaur Park.

The park features larger-than-life dinosaur displays, fossil mining stations, interactive games, themed food and beverages, and hands-on educational activities.

The park will be open weekends through June 15th and then open daily this summer.

Showboat's Expanded Boardwalk Corridor

Showboat's newly expanded boardwalk area is now open daily until 11 pm, featuring craft vendors, specialty merchandise, gift shops, local retailers, and classic boardwalk games. operating until 11:00 pm

Surf Bar and Tacos Diablo will remain open daily until midnight.

More Boardwalk & Waterpark Fun

The popular Luck Snake Arcade is adding 20 new arcade games and debuting the Strike Zone Arena, Atlantic City’s newest high-energy indoor attraction.

The Lucky Snake combines the world's largest arcade with an indoor raceway, sports bars, live entertainment stages, and convention and meeting spaces.

Island Waterpark at Showboat is expanding its adult amenity area this summer with new lounge chairs and cabana spaces, creating a more resort-caliber poolside experience.

Showboat Room & Suite Upgrades

Showboat has added two new floors of guest rooms in the iconic New Orleans Tower for summer 2026.

The expanded selection of rooms features modern designs, new furnishings, fully refurbished bathrooms, and enhanced in-room electronics.

Showboat Welcomes Éclair & Blissful Bubbles

Showboat Hotel Resort is adding new on-property dining concepts this summer.

Éclair, in the Showboat lobby, offers breakfast, hand-crafted drinks, gourmet sandwiches, fresh salads, and desserts.

Blissful Bubbles offers refreshments like boba teas, hearty rice bowls, and lite bites and beverages for guests of all ages.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis