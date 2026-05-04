A local South Jersey business has offered Spirit Airlines employees who lost their jobs when the airline ceased operations over the weekend the opportunity to apply for work with them.

Shore Medical Center made the offer on Sunday.

Hey, it makes sense to look for good local workers for available positions, and the offer also shows a good relationship between a hospital and its community.

In a statement, Shore Medical Center CEO David Hughes thanked the former Spirit employees for their dedication to their jobs and pointed out the importance ot the airline to people in South Jersey.

“On behalf of everyone at Shore Medical Center, and as a loyal customer, I want to thank Spirit Airlines employees for the dedication and care you’ve shown travelers over the years. We know how important Spirit has been to Atlantic City and this region, and this is difficult news for many hardworking people."

Shore Medical Center Offers Spirit Air Employees Jobs

Davis Hughes then acknowledged the importance of giving valuable employees the chance to find work at other local companies.

“While we will truly miss the presence and service of Spirit Airlines, Shore Medical Center stands ready to support those affected. We’re always looking for people who care about others and want to make a difference,” Hughes said.

“Many of these employees bring valuable experience in service, teamwork, and high-responsibility roles — skills that translate well in a healthcare setting. We’d welcome the opportunity to connect.”

Available jobs at Shore Medical Center

In addition to jobs requiring medical training, Shore Medical Center has a variety of other positions listed on its website that could be a good fit for some of the previous employees of Spirit.

The positions I saw at a glance included health information, processing clerk, hospital support, tradesmen, and care coordinator.

If you are interested, you may call the Human Resources department at 609-653-3722, email bresto@shoremedicalcenter.org, or go to the Shore Medical Center website.

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