Shopping, Food & Fun at Philadelphia’s Christmas Village

Every year I vow to get to Philadelphia's Christmas Village in LOVE Park. This year, I am determined to make it happen, so I've been checking into what is planned and what is new in 2023, the 16th year for Philly's Christmas Village.

What is Philadelphia's Christmas Village?

Christmas Village is an authentic open-air German holiday market with more than 120 vendors set up in dozens of rustic wooden cottages, all offering a wide range of international holiday gifts and crafts like you would find in Europe. Live music and events add to the festive atmosphere.

When Is The Christmas Village Open?

This year, Philly's Christmas Village, at 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd in Philadelphia, takes place from November 23 to December 24, with a preview weekend on November 18 and 19.

Hours are Sun - Thur: noon - 8 pm | Fri - Sat: noon - 9 pm | Thanksgiving: 9 am - 5 pm | Christmas Eve: noon - 5 pm

Besides Vendors, What Else Does the Christmas Village Offer?

Located just across the street, the City Hall extension of Christmas Village features a German food court and a variety of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a Ferris wheel, and the kids' train, along with some new holiday surprises, according to visitphilly.com. Admission into the event area is free.

Is There Any Additional Shopping Close By?

Yes, there is. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is just across the way at Dillworth Park — featuring more than 40 additional jewelers, designers, artisans and more, all peddling holiday-inspired goods

What's New At the Christmas Village in 2023?

New at 2023's Christmas Village...

newly illuminated vendor huts with European-style market lights



Vegan Wurst Wednesdays, a weekly ticketed culinary experience debuting new vegan bratwurst and other vegan offerings, and



a new space at the North Broad section of City Hall, featuring a brand-new beer garden, cozy open-air seating

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis