Wawa has fallen out of the top spot nationally for overall customer satisfaction with convenience stores.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Convenience Store Study 2025, Kwik Trip leads the industry, having surged 8% to a score of 84.

Meanwhile, last year’s leader, Wawa, now sits in a second-place tie with Sheetz, which improved 4% year over year.

QuikTrip (down 1% to 80), Buc-ee’s (down 1% to 79), and ACSI newcomer Love’s (79) are next.

Don't confuse Kwik Trip and Quik Trip, which have the same name with different spellings, but entirely different ownership.

Sheetz Catches Wawa in Customer Satisfaction Survey

Sheetz has caught up with NJ's favorite convenience store rival, Wawa, in the second annual consumer satisfaction report.

Delco-based Wawa lost its top spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Convenience Store Study and is tied for No. 2 on the 2025 list with its cross-state rival, Sheetz.

Both chains scored an 82 on the 100-point scale, two points behind La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, which ranks No. 1 this year with 84 points.

Wawa ranked first among all U.S. convenience stores with a score of 82 in the inaugural study last year.

While Wawa's score remained steady in the second annual survey, Altoona-based Sheetz improved three points from its score of 79 in 2024.

Wawa, Sheetz Tied for Top-Rank in Northeast.

In the study's regional breakdown, Wawa and Sheetz are once again tied for first place in the Northeast for consumer satisfaction.

Wawa ranks No. 1 in the South, besting both Texas-based Buc-ee's at No. 2 and Sheetz at No. 3.

Both Wawa and Sheetz are expanding into the Southeast and Midwest.

Wawa is also moving into Sheetz's territory with a planned $300 million push into Central Pennsylvania, while Sheetz is invading Wawa's Philadelphia-area stronghold with a new Chester County location.

Results for the 2025 ASCSI Convenience Store Study are based on 8,601 completed surveys from customers chosen at random and contacted via email between October 2024 and September 2025.

For more information, visit www.theacsi.org.

