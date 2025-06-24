Serial Sex Offender Wanted for Lewd Act in NJ Mall Parking Lot

Police want a man on New Jersey's sex offender registry for performing a lewd act Friday in the parking lot at the Hamilton Mall.

Hamilton Township Police posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying that Qushine Tolbert, 36, of Bridgeton, was seen performing the lewd act while sitting in his car at the Hamilton Mall.

Suspect Is a Serial Offender

Tolbert spent time in prison after a 2021 incident in Salem County, where he was witnessed masturbating in his car.

Townsquare Media wrote an article about Tolbert being wanted for the same crime in 2016 in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

The investigation revealed that Qushine Tolbert exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 39/F, who was waiting at a bus stop. Mr. Tolbert then fled in a silver SUV. He was previously arrested by our department for a similar incident that occurred at Walmart on April 17, 2016.

Facebook Post Shows Suspect in Action

An anonymous post on the Scan AC Facebook page by a woman who saw Tolbert in his car shooting video of her as he pleasured himself in his vehicle.

Hi, I really want to post this anonymously but don’t have any groups that do. This incident happen today at the Hamilton mall.

I want to make others aware of a disturbing incident that happened to me today at the Hamilton Mall. As I was approaching my car, I noticed a man in his car parked next to mine with his window down. He had his phone set up, filming me while masturbating. I was completely shocked and went into panic mode. Thankfully, after immediately contacting police, I began to record him and captured his license plate information before he drove off. Police Seek Information About Man

Hamilton Township Police are trying to find Qushine Tolbert. If you have any information about him, contact the police at 609-625-2700.

