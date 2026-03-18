A Villas man accused of decapitating a seagull during the 2024 4th of July holiday in North Wildwood, after it tried stealing French fries from his daughter, was sentenced last week to time served for his crime.

The sentence outraged animal rights advocates who hope the judge would send Franklin Ziegler to state prison instead of recovery court.

Franklin C. Zeigler pleaded not guilty to a single count of third-degree cruelty to animals. He faced three to five years imprisonment, plus community service of up to 30 days, and restitution.

NJ Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson sentenced Zeigler to just 263 days in Cape May County Jail, plus five years of parole, and $155 in fees and fines for his brutality.

He was released and credited with time served.

A Case of Animal Cruelty

Ziegler approached the staff at Morey's Piers after the incident on July 6, 2024, and asked for a trash bag while holding the dead seagull. Witnesses reported that Zeigler had “decapitated” a seagull with his bare hands.

North Wildwood Police received a call about animal cruelty at Morey’s Piers’ Surfside Pier, at 25th Street and the boardwalk in North Wildwood.

The Police say Ziegler became angry and uncooperative with officers, leading to his arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

After investigating, North Wildwood Police charged Franklin Zeigler with third-degree animal cruelty based on witness statements and photos they obtained.

The photos of the bird were used as evidence in the case, police said.

Animal Rights Group Is 'Profoundly Disappointed'

The international animal protection organization, In Defense of Animals, sent a letter with 11,223 signatures to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland calling for maximum sentencing, in addition to ensuring he receives mental health counseling and is not allowed to be around animals.

“263 days and a $155 fine is a slap on the wrist for a third-degree felony,” said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Senior Campaigner.

“This was a brutal act of torture committed in broad daylight in front of children. International human rights law recognizes the right of children to be protected from witnessing animal abuse. New Jersey law allows for severe penalties and mandatory community service to teach animal abusers the value of life, yet the court missed a critical opportunity to hold this individual fully accountable."

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