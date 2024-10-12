South Jersey & Philly’s 2024 Scary Halloween Attractions

My Scary Challenge

With Halloween coming, here's the challenge I set for myself. What are the scariest Halloween attractions within an hour or so of Atlantic City, and can I find action photos of them to show you along with opening dates and information?

What Are the New Jersey Scary Haunted Attractions

The New Jersey scary Halloween attractions featured here are Egg Harbor Township's Terror in the Junkyard, run by the volunteer firefighters of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company; the Creamy Acres Farm Night of Terror in Gloucester County; and Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest in Jackson, NJ.

How About the Scary Attractions in Philadelphia?

Philly's Eastern State Penitentiary's "Terror Behind the Walls," was replaced a couple of years ago by Halloween Nights at ESP, which combines some scary and not-so-scary elements. It is still really good and pretty cool touring through the one-time prison and experiencing a good scare.

Finally, is Fright Factory, in South Philadelphia, which calls itself "a high scare, high startle, adult-themed haunted house" and was featured on the Travel Channel as one of the scariest haunted attractions in America.

Let's take a terrifying look at the Scariest Halloween Attractions in South Jersey and Philly!

SCREAM! Scary Halloween Attractions in South Jersey, Philly Here's information and a photo gallery of the scariest Halloween attractions in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

