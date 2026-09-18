After a summer of fatal crashes on Route 55, the New Jersey Department of Transportation has made it a priority to make the 40-mile South Jersey highway safer.

We will take a look at their ideas for increased safety and, while we're at it, we'll take a look at the reasons some people believe that Route 55 is a cursed highway.

NJ DOT's Plan to Make Route 55 a Safer Highway

The NJDOT sent an action plan for safety improvements to South Jersey legislators this week, outlining a four-point plan to improve Route 55, a popular route to Cumberland and Cape May counties, especially for summer tourists.

1- Deploy portable messaging signs along Route 55 advising drivers to use caution.

2- Install 75 new "Wrong Way" signs at five interchanges, at Exits 45, 48, 50, 53 & 56. The NJ DOT is also considering adding signs at three median U-turns in Millville and Vineland.

3- Clear trees and vegetation in the area of problem interchanges.

4- Add guardrails at locations along Route 55 as a permanent solution to enhance safety.

Together, they hope these measures will give drivers accessing Route 55 between Exits 45-56 a clearer idea of which way is the right way to go.

A Review of Route 55 Crashes in Summer 2026

The plan follows four fatal crashes this summer on Route 55 that killed five people total.

- On July 5, two women died after the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

- On July 13th, a 24-year-old man died after he drove his pickup truck the wrong way down the highway and collided with a tractor-trailer.

- On Monday, July 20th, a 41-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old child injured after the woman allegedly fled from a police traffic stop and crashed a vehicle into a tree

- On Saturday, August 22nd, a 68-year0old man died after a Tesla crossed the grass median, hit a tree, and struck his car on the other side of the highway.

- In 2025, three teenagers died in a crash that also injured a woman and three children.

Urban Legends of a Native American Curse on Route 55

Search for "Route 55 is a cursed highway" and you will find a variety of videos detailing why people believe the highway is cursed.

These tales date back to the early 1980s, when a shaman, a religious healer named Dr. Charles Pierce, warned New Jersey DOT officials not to build Route 55 through Deptford, stating it would disturb an ancient burial ground and anger his ancestors .

Officials ignored the warnings, only for construction to be plagued by a bizarre string of accidents and sudden deaths among the crew.

The accidents included a worker run over by an asphalt roller, another blown off a bridge by high winds, an inspector who died of a brain aneurysm, and a Department of Transportation van that mysteriously burst into flames.

8 New Jersey Roads That Really Give Us The Creeps Have you ever driven down a road and suddenly you get overcome with chills down your spine? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis